Upstream Works Announces New Software for Richer Engagements and Ease of Administration

UWF Streamlines Customer Engagements and Increases Management Efficiency

/EIN News/ -- Woodbridge, Ontario, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works Software Ltd., an Omnichannel Contact Center solutions provider, announces Version 4.1 of its signature software, Upstream Works for Finesse (UWF). This release enables contact centers to streamline engagements for richer customer experiences while providing management with efficient tools for ease of administration.

Upstream Works delivers enhanced omnichannel customer experience solutions for Cisco contact centers with an intuitive desktop, seamless integrations and deeper data insights that empower agents to have more personalized, customer-centric engagements. With UWF V4.1, the new Consolidated Administration Console provides a central place to configure and manage all Upstream Works operational functionality for added flexibility and simplified management.

The agent experience is further optimized with Outbound Customer Interactions, Email Review and FollowUp Task Queuing, ultimately leading to higher productivity and faster resolutions. Contact centers gain deeper visibility with the ability to log any third-party media into UWF’s Interaction History for context-rich engagements across the entire customer journey.

“Flexible operations management is more important than ever. Our latest release provides organizations with the ease of system administration needed to optimize efficiency,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. “Version 4.1 also offers new capabilities that streamline contact center workflows, improve efficiency and allow for greater visibility and more satisfied customers.”

These new features, along with support for Cisco Finesse 12.5, give contact centers the ability to deepen customer engagements while optimizing operations.

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Center software to increase customer engagement and agent success. The customer journey comes together across all channels with an intuitive agent desktop, seamless integrations and consistent management. For more than 15 years, Upstream Works has been developing flexible solutions for organizations wanting to improve the customer experience, operational efficiency and long-term business growth.

