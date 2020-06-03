The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and First Quarter Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) (the “Meeting”) by virtual‑only meeting via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/181772510 . The webcast will be archived and available at www.northwest.ca .



North West is also hosting a conference call for its first quarter results on June 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 1-800-898-3989 or 416-641-6104 with a pass code of 7550801. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed on or before July 10, 2020, by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 with a pass code of 2600024.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 250 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$2.0 billion.

For further information, please contact: Amanda E. Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1756, email asutton@northwest.ca.