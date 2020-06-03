Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge Short-term Closure Thursday Morning in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term closure of the Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge in Elizabeth and West Elizabeth boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, June 4 weather permitting.

Cable replacement work will occur at 9 a.m. Thursday morning on the Elizabeth Bridge. A short-term closure, approximately 45 minutes in duration, will occur on the bridge during the cable replacement work. Traffic will be detoured in both directions during each replacement. 

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 51

  • From northbound Route 51 approaching the Elizabeth Bridge, take the ramp to Elizabeth/Glassport

  • Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue

  • North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road

  • McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard

  • Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road

  • Turn left and cross the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

  • Turn left onto southbound Route 837 (North State Street)

  • Take the ramp toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh

  • Merge onto northbound Route 51 toward Pittsburgh

  • End detour

Southbound Route 51

  • From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to North Route 837 toward Clairton

  • Follow Route 837 (State Street) northbound to the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

  • Turn right and cross the bridge

  • Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road

  • Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard

  • Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road

  • McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue

  • Turn left onto Market Street

  • Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51

  • End detour

Information will be provided prior to each bridge closure.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for traffic advisories and construction updates for the Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge and other bridge work in Elizabeth Township. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Elizabeth Bridge” in the subject line. 

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

