Power Yoga Workout Yoga Flow Power Yoga Workout Home of Power Yoga

New Power Yoga Workout Video from Heart Alchemy Yoga! Vigorous Yoga Flow workout from Michelle Goldstein

This vigorous routine is everything that you want from a yoga class, and even more.” — Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy announces the release of our newest power yoga workout video, on its YouTube channel, one of the top Yoga channels on YouTube.. Power Yoga is among the most prolific forms of yoga , due to is a dynamic sequence of movements, demanding postures and fast & fluid style, which have made it an incredibly popular for quarantine yoga.

Power Yoga saw it's rise in the '90s and was developed by two American yoga teachers, Bryan Kest and Beryl Bender, who had studied the Ashtanga techniques, known for their rigid style, but wanted to make them fun and approachable for the American practitioners. That's why they came up with the term "Power Yoga".

Nowadays, Power Yoga has a lot of different permutations, but typically include ujjayi breathwork with synchronized poses, asana sequences, which vary from session to session; and an ending savasana. The associated benefits to Power Yoga are many, but the ones are known the most are:

-Muscle strengthening

-Weight loss

-Emotional benefits, such as anxiety&stress control and serenity

-Better balance

-Agility

Power Yoga is dedicated to those carefree but disciplined practitioners, who seek for a complete workout that's also fit for doing at home, especially during this quarantine times. Michelle Goldstein, co-founder of Heart Alchemy, said about this workout: "This vigorous practice is the perfect balance of asana, pranayama and focus."

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/nDnvXkJG-Ko

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16 which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Power Yoga Workout Yoga Flow