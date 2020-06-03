Attorney General Moody Recognizes One Year Anniversary of Price Gouging App, Now Available in Spanish

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Florida is facing an unprecedented time as we simultaneously continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 and enter into what may be a very active hurricane season. Many Floridians may experience additional, unforeseen stress and devastation as a result of factors beyond their control, but price gouging should not be one of them. Since its inception, No Scam has helped thousands of consumers report outrageous price increases during declared states of emergency. I urge all Floridians to download No Scam now as they prepare for hurricane season.”

With nearly 18,000 downloads, the innovative No Scam app has assisted consumer protection investigators with Attorney General Moody’s Office with more than 2,000 reports of suspected price gouging and helped increase awareness about Florida’s price gouging law. No Scam is quickly becoming a deterrent to those considering violating the law as it continues to be downloaded and used daily by Floridians, who with the app, are now able to report suspected price gouging right from the palm of their hand.

While the app was originally designed to collect price gouging complaints associated with hurricanes, Attorney General Moody quickly updated No Scam to allow users to report suspected COVID-19 price gouging incidents after a health and safety state of emergency was issued earlier this year. Consumers should know that the statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration is still in effect—and price gouging on essential commodities related to COVID-19 remains illegal.

