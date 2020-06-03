Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dundee Corporation Declares Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 2 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.PR.B) (“Dundee”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33025 per cumulative 5-year rate reset first preference share, series 2 payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 16, 2020.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada). 

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Vincic
Investor and Media Relations for Dundee Corporation
Vincic Advisors
T: (647) 402-6375
E: jvincic@dundeecorporation.com 

