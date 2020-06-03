Robin.io Joins Telecom Infra Project to Help Drive 5G Adoption, Deployment and Operations

Robin.io engineering team to participate in developing best practices for design, deployment and operation of 5G networks globally

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to work with its community of members to solve the challenges in deployment and lifecycle management of open, disaggregated and standards-based cloud-native solutions for operators of 5G networks.



TIP is a global community of companies and organizations working together to accelerate the development and deployment of open, disaggregated and standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs, now and in the decades to come. Founded in 2016 by Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Facebook, Nokia and SK Telecom, TIP has grown into a diverse membership that includes hundreds of member companies—from service providers and technology partners to system integrators and other connectivity stakeholders.

Robin.io plans to share best practices and ideas with the community on how it has worked with large operators in their transformation to next-generation networks with innovations in automation and service chain lifecycle management for 5G RAN, transport and core.

“The long-term commercial success of 5G and beyond requires collaboration across a diverse set of players in our industry,” said Robin.io CEO Partha Seetala. “Equipment vendors, software companies, integrators and operators all need to work together to solve problems we all face, and TIP is accomplishing precisely that. We’re enthused about the difference all of us can make, working together to bring best practices to the design, deployment and operation of 5G networks.”

About Robin.io

Robin.io provides an automation platform for the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of any data- or network-intensive application for 5G service delivery across edge, core and RAN. Today, the Robin platform supports virtualized cloud-native infrastructure for 5G at Rakuten Mobile. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

