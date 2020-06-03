Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B MOE – Eligibility Standard | Nebraska Department of Education

School district eligibility for receipt of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA Part B) funds are contingent upon maintaining fiscal effort from year to year. Districts are to report within this application estimated special education expenditures, receipts, and resident child counts to establish eligibility for the receipt IDEA Part B funds through the Grants Management System (GMS) during the 2020-2021 year. The report may be accessed within the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. An activation code is required to add the collection to the Portal account.