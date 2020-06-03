Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported May 27, 2020)

Please note: An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

Edwin Orellana (age 41) Providence, RI P1-2020-1627A

On May 27, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Edwin Orellana with two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on diverse dates between October 23, 2012 and January 12, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 10, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Christian Mendez (age 21) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-1628AG

On May 27, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Christian Mendez with one count of first-degree robbery; one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery; one count of using a firearm when committing a crime of violence; one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle; and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on December 27, 2109. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 10, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Leopaldo Molina (age 73) Providence, RI P1-2020-1629A

On May 27, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Leopaldo Molina with three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime between September 6, 2015 and October 17, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 10, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Anthony McClain (age 31) Framingham, MA P1-2020-1630A

On May 27, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Anthony McClain with one count of first-degree robbery.

The alleged act occurred in the town of Lincoln sometime on January 18, 2020. The Lincoln Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on June 10, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

