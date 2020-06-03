Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced - Free testing available June 13 in Grant, Hampshire and Hardy counties

​As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and EA Hawse Health Center, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard announced locations for testing on June 13, 2020.

The testing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Grant, Hampshire and Hardy counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following locations on June 13:

Grant County:

EA Hawse Health Center, 64 Hospital Drive #5, Petersburg, WV 26847

Hampshire County:

EA Hawse Health Center, 22338 North Western Turnpike, Romney, WV 26757

Hardy County (three locations):

EA Hawse Health Center, 17978 WV 55, Baker, WV 26801

EA Hawse Health Center, 8 Lee Street #127, Moorefield, WV 26836

EA Hawse Health Center, 106 Harold K. Michael Drive, Mathias, WV 26812

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.