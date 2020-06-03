Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced - Free testing available June 13 in Grant, Hampshire and Hardy counties
The testing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Grant, Hampshire and Hardy counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following locations on June 13:
Grant County:
EA Hawse Health Center, 64 Hospital Drive #5, Petersburg, WV 26847
Hampshire County:
EA Hawse Health Center, 22338 North Western Turnpike, Romney, WV 26757
Hardy County (three locations):
EA Hawse Health Center, 17978 WV 55, Baker, WV 26801
EA Hawse Health Center, 8 Lee Street #127, Moorefield, WV 26836
EA Hawse Health Center, 106 Harold K. Michael Drive, Mathias, WV 26812
Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.