Clinical Solutions Market has been driven by Increasing Adoption of Clinical Trials and Increase in R&D Expenditure by Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies like Parexel, Oracle, Veeva Systems, ERT, IBM, eClinicalWorks, Bioclinica, ICON plc,…

eClinical Solutions are comprised of electronic health record, electronic consent forms, integrating eTechnologies, electronic data capture and clinical data management systems. eClinical Solutions are helping researchers in end-to-end clinical research process providing solution, through proper management of lengthy clinical research process. Advancement in technology and government initiatives raises the market of eClinical solutions. It helps the clinical research organizations with regulatory document management, team collaboration and management of supply chains, site performance management and reporting, which is increasing the demand of eClinical solutions in the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis: Global eClinical Solutions Market

Some of the major players operating in global eClinical Solutions Market are Parexel International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Veeva Systems, ERT Clinical, eClinical Solutions LLC, IBM Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Bioclinica, ArisGlobal, Advarra, Anju Software, Inc., Bio-Optronics, Inc., DATATRAK Int., ICON plc, MasterControl, Inc., MaxisIT Inc., OmniComm Systems, Inc., RESONANCE HEALTH, The Realtime Group, Signant Health, Xybion Corporation among others.

The eClinical Solutions Market report provides insights on the following pointers:-

1. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations 2. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market 3. To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Global eClinical Solutions Market ” and its commercial landscape 4. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Global eClinical Solutions Market 5. To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global eClinical Solutions Market analysis and forecast.

Segmentation: Global eClinical Solutions Market



The global eClinical solutions market is segmented into four notable segments which are product, deployment, clinical trial phase and end user.

• On the basis of product, the market is segmented into electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic clinical outcome assessment (ECOA), electronic trial master file systems, safety solutions, regulatory information management solutions, clinical data integration platforms and other eClinical solutions.

• In September 2019, Larry Ellison Chairman and CTO announced their combined technology named as Oracle Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure. This amalgamation of technology will improve database, analytics, Security, integration, and extensibility capabilities. With this technology, Oracle will be able to stabilize its position in cloud application market. • Because of deployment, the market is segmented web-hosted (on-demand) solutions, cloud-based (SaaS) solutions and licensed enterprise (on-premise) solutions. • In September 2019, Oracle expanded its platform for utility of customer innovation; this expansion will be a best chance for Oracle, to stabilize itself in front of the customers. With this expansion oracle will able to expand its market. • On the basis clinical trial phase, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV. • In June 2019, DASSAULT SYSTÈMES acquired the Medidata cloud based services. This acquisition will bring a major technological change in the field of bioinformatics and precision medicine. This acquisition will broaden the product portfolio of the organization. • On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital/healthcare provider, contract research organizations (CROS), pharma & biotech organizations, medical device manufacturers, consulting service companies, academic institutes. • In September 2019, Parexel International Corporation expanded phase 1 research in Greater China to improve the support level for customers conducting phase-1 research. With this expansion the company will expand its product portfolio in the market.

Key Highlights of Report

• Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments • An analysis of strategies of major competitors • Detailed analyses of industry trends • A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis • Provides profiles of major competitors of the market. • Details of their operations, product and services. • Recent developments and key financial metrics.

Product Launch

• In March 2019, ERT Clinical launches India’s first purpose built, product named as SpiroSphere spirometer, which will be used in clinical trials. It will capture research-grade clinical data and will provide better focus on both the data quality and patient. This will lead to clinical trial sponsors to confidently evaluate the efficacy and safety. This will lead to develop the market of ERT Clinical. • In March 2019, ArisGlobal, a leading provider of life sciences software, announced the launch of LifeSphere Publishing and LifeSphere EasyDocs, which will be providing prior information about validation and submissions management system to easily plan, publish, compile and validate regulatory submissions, which will give the company a better CTD reporting method. • In February 2019, Anju Software, the leading healthcare technology and analytics platform provider, launched the web-based coding system. This system will give easy way to handle the clinical trial. This software can be used while capturing the data of clinical trial. By this Anju software can add the value to the product, and will expand their market.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

• Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope • Definition and forecast parameters • Methodology and forecast parameters • Data Sources • Chapter 2: Executive Summary • Business trends • Regional trends • Product trends • End-use trends • Chapter 3: Industry Insights • Industry segmentation • Industry landscape • Vendor matrix • Technological and innovation landscape

eClinical Solutions Market Report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers samples on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The eClinical Solutions Market Report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

Recent Development in the market

• In February 2018, Oracle announced the launch of a new holistic, unified cloud-based eClinical solution whose aim is to bring quality and safety. This new platform will merge clinical development operations and information in a single environment. The main aim is to bring more drugs to the market in faster way. • In November 2017, Bioclinica, Inc. launched the Bioclinica Clinical Adjudication. This software will enable the independent adjudication of clinical events in association with the regulatory requirements governing clinical trials within all therapeutic areas.

