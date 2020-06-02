Keynote address by Commissioner Phil Hogan on ’Global Music & Global Trade’

Intellectual property | Brussels, 3 june 2020

In today’s keynote address at ICMP (International Confederation of Music Publishers) Annual General Meeting – “Global Music & Global Trade”, Commissioner Phil Hogan highlighted the importance of the European music sector and music streaming services as strong economic and cultural exports.

Commissioner Hogan stressed the importance of EU trade policy to help drive economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, and how music has a role to play, particularly in relation to the intellectual property dimensions of our trade agreements. The European Commission stands ready to work with the music industry to address the challenges further on up the road, and collectively shape strong and appropriate policy solutions.

Read the full speech.