Coronavirus - Kenya: Government confirms 72 new cases of COVID-19 Nairobi, Tuesday June 2, 2020

The Government has confirmed 72 new cases of people who have tested positive of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample of 2,892.

This now brings the total number of positive cases to 2,093, and total number of samples tested so far to 82,946.

Out of the 72 cases 50 are males and 22 are females, in the age range of 11 years for the youngest and 73 years for the oldest, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman announced today during the COVID-19 media briefing at Afya House.

Nairobi has most of the cases at 39 followed by Busia 13, Mombasa, eight, Kajiado, four, Migori, three, Kiambu, two, Garissa, two and Kisumu, one case.

In Nairobi the 39 cases are from Kibra 16, Embakasi South, eight, Ruaraka, five, Westlands, five, Langata, two, Embakasi West, Starehe and Dagoretti North, have one case each while in Mombasa, the eight cases are from Mvita, two, Changamwe, two, Kisauni, two while Likoni and Nyali have one case each.

In Kajiado three cases are from Namanga Border point and one case from Kitengela while in Migori, all the three cases are from Isebania border point. Kiambu has two cases from Githunguri, Garissa, two cases from Garissa Town while Kisumu, has one case from Kisumu Central.

“Today, we are also delighted to report that we have 17 patients who we have discharged from our various hospitals and this now brings to 499 the total number of those who have so far recovered from the disease,” he said.

However, Dr. Rashid noted that the country has lost another two patients to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 71.

He also emphasized that the truck drivers should only travel once a COVID-19 free certificate has been issued to them. “The protocols issued for truck drivers are very elaborate on what is expected of each and every driver as pertains to COVID-19 should test before the start of their journey. Unfortunately they are not obeying this rules thereby becoming a problem at border crossing points and causing unnecessary congestion,” he said.

He appealed to the truck drivers to pay attention to the guidelines, failure of which, they will only have themselves to blame.

Dr. Rashid also noted that the Covid-19 disease remains a serious threat to the well-being of the people, and the country at large. Despite the fight having achieved results, we are still not out of the woods yet, he stressed.

“The stage where we are in this fight requires that we remain focused and united because the battle will be long drawn,” he said and added that the targeted testing has confirmed that the virus is firmly established within our community therefore the containment measures need to be followed and complemented with a changed health lifestyle.

He also commended the good work that the healthcare workers are doing across the country especially as they continue to work under very difficult conditions and circumstances.