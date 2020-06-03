Coronavirus - Cameroon: Update on the number of tests done for COVID-19

To date, we have carried out 835 analyzes for 188 positive cases. In total, we will have already passed the bar of 30,000 analyzes performed throughout the territory since the start of the pandemic. Our goal is to reach at least 50,000 analyzes by June 15.
