Mkango Announces Resignation of Non Executive Director
/EIN News/ -- LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") regrets to announce that, because of new work commitments, Sandra du Toit has stepped down as a Non Executive Director of the Company.
Derek Linfield, Chairman of Mkango, stated: “On behalf of the Board and our shareholders, I would like to thank Sandra for her significant contributions to the development of the business during her time as a Director. I would also like to congratulate Sandra on her new role and wish her all the best for the future.”
