Mkango Announces Resignation of Non Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") regrets to announce that, because of new work commitments, Sandra du Toit has stepped down as a Non Executive Director of the Company.

Derek Linfield, Chairman of Mkango, stated: “On behalf of the Board and our shareholders, I would like to thank Sandra for her significant contributions to the development of the business during her time as a Director. I would also like to congratulate Sandra on her new role and wish her all the best for the future.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer
will@mkango.ca
UK: +44 207 3722 744
Canada: +1 403 444 5979
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources		   Alexander Lemon
President
alex@mkango.ca
     
Blytheweigh
Financial Public Relations
Tim Blythe, Camilla Horsfall
UK: +44 207 138 3204
     
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe
UK: +44 20 3470 0470
     
Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Rob Collins
UK: +44 20 7186 9004; +44 20 7186 9001

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

