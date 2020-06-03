Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Carolina’s April County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in April. Dare County had the highest unemployment rate at 24.5 percent, while Bertie County had the lowest at 6.4 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton had the highest rate at 17.6 percent and Durham-Chapel Hill and Greenville each had the lowest rate at 9.5 percent. The April not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 12.5 percent.

  Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10%
April 0 23 77
March (revised) 71 28 1

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in April by 676,373 to 4,090,238, while those unemployed increased by 372,497 to 585,304. Since April 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 781,342, while those unemployed increased 406,392.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, June 19, 2020 when the state unemployment rate for May 2020 will be released.

