Cool Day Lozenges Brings Four Popular Flavors to American Market

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cool Day mentholated lozenges, which are sold in 50 countries under the Valda brand, are now available in the United States.

“We are bringing four great flavors to the U.S. market,” said Luciano Camara, CEO of Valda, which is based in Brazil. “Known as Valda throughout the world, our lozenges will be known as Cool Day in the U.S.”

Valda lozenges were developed by French pharmacist Henri Canonne in 1902 and later brought to Brazil in 1914, where they became an instant hit with Brazilian consumers.

Today, Valda sells two-dozen products internationally, and now will add the United States to its worldwide market. American consumers can buy the following Cool Day products on Amazon and vitabeauti.com:

Cool Day’s ingredients include Acacia gum and natural ingredients, such as menthol, eucalyptol, própolis, and ginger, which make Cool Day unique and special.

“Consumers can try our original Cool Day lozenges, which is our original formula,” Camara said. “You will find a refreshing gluten-free lozenge with menthol, eucalyptus, and natural flavors.”

Camara said Cool Day Immune System Support is packed with vitamin C to reinforce your immune system.

“We also have added a sugar-free version of our classic lozenge, as well as Cool Day Sugar-Free Cooling Sensation with propolis and ginger,” Camara said.

“Valda, the parent company of Cool Day, is more than 100 years old. We have been dedicated to developing wellness solutions during the past century, and we look forward to the next 100 years to continue that legacy,” he added.

To purchase, visit vitabeauti.com or Amazon.com.

