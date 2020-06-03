Reliance Global Group Provides Business Update and Conference Call Reminder

/EIN News/ -- Call to be held at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 3, 2020



LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), today provided an update for shareholders and reminder that it will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (dial-in information below). The call will include a more detailed update on the Company’s progress, including its real estate and insurance strategies, which will be followed by a question and answer session.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of RELI, stated, "We look forward to hosting today’s conference call, in which we will provide an in-depth review and update on positive recent developments related to our real estate and insurance operations, as well as our financial improvement and ongoing M&A strategy. Our Form 10 documentation is also in the final stages with our auditors, and we will continue to update shareholders on the impending submission to the SEC. Overall, I am more encouraged than ever about the outlook for the company. I have personally funded the company over $5 million to date, and have an open program to fund employees to purchase the Company's common shares in the open market, both of which illustrate my confidence in the outlook for the business.”

Mr. Beyman continued, “Looking ahead, we believe we are extremely well positioned given the diversification of our business model and believe the current market environment presents unique real estate opportunities at more favorable valuations. At the same time, we are also focused within the insurance sector, and given the fact we own agencies versus carriers, these businesses tend to be well insulated during periods of market volatility. Through our partnership with Nsure.com, we can significantly enhance the efficiency of our bricks-and-mortar agencies, as well as benefit from more favorable multiples as we evaluate future acquisition opportunities. Once again, I would like to thank shareholders for your confidence, trust, and support, and we look forward to sharing our plans for Reliance’s continued growth.”

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-8033 for U.S. callers or +1 201-689-8033 for international callers. A webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through June 17, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 34843.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com