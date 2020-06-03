Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FERNLEY NUGGET CASINO OF FERNLY NEVADA CHOOSES CASINOTRAC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

/EIN News/ -- MINNETONKA, Minn., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fernley Nugget Casino in Fernley Nevada has chosen to replace their existing Casino Management System (CMS) with Table Trac Inc.’s (OTCQX: TBTC) CasinoTrac system.

Fernley Nugget Casino is located at 1190 East Main Street, Fernley, Nevada. The site provides guests a wide-variety of slot machines, table games, live poker, sports wagering, live keno, and dining options.  A new state of the art players club and new exciting ways to win and receive extra rewards is being added with the addition of the new CasinoTrac system.

“CasinoTrac’s full featured online CMS system for customer facing and back of the house casino operations is gaining a reputation for reliability and value for casino operators.  We are proud to be able to serve the Fernley Nugget Casino with that reliability and value.” said Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc.

“When I think about CasinoTrac, I see an absolute great value.   The system is developed and supported by professionals who are truly focused on the end user – casino guests.” Said Scott Tate, Stillwater Gaming, LLC.  “I particularly like the fact that Casino Trac is a company dedicated completely to gaming systems.   That focus appears to be what drives the quality of the system and the culture of the Casino Trac Team.”  

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

For more information:
Robert Siqveland
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

