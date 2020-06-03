Copperstate Farms Nears Completion of Ten-Acre Greenhouse Expansion Project

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced it has reached the final phases of the build out and renovation of its greenhouse facility in Snowflake, Arizona. This completes the retrofit of its entire 40-acre greenhouse, expanding the company’s cultivation capabilities and tripling the amount of flower it produces.



“This project is the latest step in our vision to build the largest cannabis greenhouse operation in the U.S. The increase in scale and production capacity will dramatically reduce our indirect fixed costs and make us the most competitive producer in the industry,” stated Co-Founder and Managing Director, Fife Symington.

“We are very excited to augment our production processes with the latest in greenhouse technologies for managing the environmental stresses we face on a daily basis. Additionally, this further supports our ability to hire approximately 75 new team members from the local community who will oversee this area of operations,” stated CEO Pankaj Talwar.

Copperstate Farms broke ground on January 6th and expects a completion date of early July 2020. Sustainable building initiatives were prioritized throughout the project utilizing the latest cannabis cultivation technologies including a state-of-the-art, Dutch ventilation and climate control system to produce high-quality flower.

In addition, Copperstate Farms is converting its planting process to sustainable and reusable pots and installing composting equipment for both soil and plant material on site.

Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis facility in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass and is the top employer in Snowflake. The company currently has 50 medical cannabis strains in development and 50 in production.

For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.