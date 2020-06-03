ScottMadden’s New Energy Industry Update Explores 100% Clean Energy and Net Zero Emissions Goals

100% Clean Energy Commitments: The Ultimate Long-Term Goal

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, recently released its latest edition of The ScottMadden Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “Take It to the Limit,” this EIU explores how factors, such as the state-by-state adoption of clean energy standards, challenges to natural gas infrastructure expansion, slow progress on resilience issues, and more, may take energy utilities to their limit of financial, regulatory, and operational wherewithal.

Hawaii made waves in 2015 with the first 100% renewable energy portfolio goal. In the last year, a growing number of states, utilities, and end users have staked a claim on a new and aggressive long-term target—100% clean energy. These commitments, stemming from a wide variety of stakeholders including states, electric utilities, companies, cities, and counties, are starting to represent a significant portion of electric usage—commitments from states and electric utilities alone account for more than 30% of the United States’ electricity sales.

As the EIU highlights, the renewable energy industry must scale rapidly to meet the growing list of 100% clean energy commitments. Implementation and generation portfolios vary, depending on the type of commitment (i.e., 100% renewable vs. 100% net carbon neutral). Regulatory reforms related to system upgrade costs, recovery on third-party power purchase agreements, and tax normalization rules could facilitate renewable energy development. However, challenges will remain as the transition will require a balancing act between costs, technology selection, and compliance accounting.

“Designing a 100% clean energy portfolio will require careful planning and assumptions on the availability and cost of emerging technologies,” explains Theo Tran, manager at ScottMadden. “When thinking about these goals, you need to consider the specific customer base and the resources available. At the same time, you want to think about what is cost effective in your jurisdiction so you can meet these commitments in a technologically feasible way that is also affordable for customers. Unless mandated by state law, the costs for new or emerging technologies, especially in later years, are likely to receive close regulatory scrutiny.”

For more information about clean energy commitments, you can hear from Tina Jeffress in this new video or access our latest report here.

