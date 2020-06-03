Secretary of State Releases Weekly Absentee Data for June Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner released his weekly update on statewide voter participation in the 2020 Primary Election. Updates mid-week are available on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office social media platforms.

A total of 1,229,520 West Virginians are registered and eligible to participate in the June 9 Primary Election.

Absentee Ballot Data as of 2 a.m. on June 2:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 259,624 or 21.1% of registered voters

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 171,722 or 14.0% of registered voters

Statewide electronic absentee ballots cast: 145

Absentee ballot requests must be received by the appropriate county clerk by tomorrow, June 3. Applications received after June 3, even if postmarked on or before the deadline, cannot be accepted by law. The absentee request form can be requested orally or in writing to the county clerk, or downloaded at GoVoteWV.com. The form can be returned to the county clerk by mail, email, fax, or in person.

In-person Early Voting started May 27 and will end on June 6. Early Voting locations and hours are available here.

Sample ballots are available as a courtesy to voters here.

For more information on how to vote in the June 9 Primary Election, visit GoVoteWV.com.