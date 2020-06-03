As virus wanes, employers warm up to long-term telework

Law 360

Many businesses plan to let employees continue working remotely when they reopen their offices and may keep doing so even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, according to a survey released Tuesday by Littler Mendelson PC asking more than 1,000 employers how they're navigating the return to work.

Just over half of respondents told the management-side employment giant that they plan to be flexible with workers' requests to work from home until the pandemic subsides. Another 30% said they plan to change policies to allow telework as long as employees have proven they can be productive, Littler found.

Thirteen percent said they will let employees in high-risk groups telework on a case-by-case basis, and 4% said they can't grant remote work requests because their employees must work on-site, according to the survey.