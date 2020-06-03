Division of Taxation office closed to public through June 5

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Due to some damage incurred to the William E. Powers building from Monday's riots in downtown Providence, the Rhode Island Division of Taxation's office will remain closed to the public through Friday, June 5, 2020, but the Division continues to offer a number of services to taxpayers, tax professionals, and other stakeholders.

The Division's first-floor office remains closed to the public, with no walk-in service and limited telephone service. Nevertheless, taxpayers, tax professionals, and others may still contact the Division via email, make payments electronically, and file electronically.

The Division continues to issue tax refunds. The Division continues to accept paper filings and payments by check via the United States Postal Service and via private delivery service (although there may be a brief delay in processing). Furthermore, forms, instructions, notices, rulings, and other publications are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from the Division's website: www.tax.ri.gov.

"Although our office remains closed through Friday, June 5, we continue to operate, with certain limitations, and we continue to provide needed services for the State of Rhode Island, its taxpayers, and other stakeholders," said Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage."Virtually all services the Division provides are available via the agency's website, email system, and portal," she said. A brief list of the services that continue to be available, and the few that are temporarily unavailable through June 5, is in the table below. A list of frequently used email addresses and Division website links is on the next page of this Advisory.