Immunoglobulin Market Size to Reach USD 18,378.0 Million by 2025; FDA Approval for ADMA Biologics’ Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) to Boost Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immunoglobulin market size is expected to reach USD 18,378.0 million by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The increasing diagnosis rates owing to escalating awareness regarding the treatment of immunoglobulins will have a tremendous effect on the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Route of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC)), By Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), By Form (Liqui, Lyophilized), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025” the market size stood at USD 10,750.0 million in 2017.





Market Driver:

Introduction of Advanced Therapeutic to Augment Growth

The launch of novel advanced drugs such as CUVITRU and BIVIGAM by Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) and ADMA Biologics Inc., respectively will impel manufactures to innovative drugs and give competition to the rival companies, which, in turn, will spur opportunities for the market. The increasing adoption of immunoglobulin therapy as the first line of treatment for the primary immunodeficiency and other rare immunological and neurological diseases will be a critical factor in promoting the growth of the market.

The growing focus on the diagnosis of immune disorders will foster the healthy growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of numerous viruses and diseases has led to pre-diagnosis, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. The growing efficiency of immunoglobulin as an effective treatment option for several diseases such as primary immunodeficiency and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) will positively enable speedy expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Regional Analysis:

Rising Patient Population to Aid Expansion in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of US$ 6,291.5 Mn in 2017 and is and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the acceptance of immunoglobulin as a first line of treatment for many critical immune disorders. The increasing number of patients and the growing demand for novel therapies will further aid the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the largest share in the market owing to the demand for intravenous (IV) in the developing nations. The increasing healthcare expenditure and rising investment for advanced immunoglobulins will further enable growth in the region. The Middle and Africa is likely to expand in the forthcoming years owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure in the region.





Key Development:

May 2019: FDA announced the approval of prior approval supplement (PAS) for ADMA Biologics.

May 2018: Kedrion S.p.A and Kamada announced the launch of KEDRAB, an immunoglobulin aimed at the treatment of rabies.





List of the Key Companies Operating in the Immunoglobulin Market are:

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma



Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Key Industry Developments Number of Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) Patients by Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario

Global Immunoglobulins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous (IV) Subcutaneous (SC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Primary Immunodeficiency Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Liquid Lyophilized Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





