MamaMancini’s to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on June 9-12, 2020.

MamaMancini’s management will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Time: 10:55 a.m. Eastern time (7:55 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35196

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .