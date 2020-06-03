SPX to Present at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

Quarter-to-Date Performance for Q2’20 Consistent with Expectations Laid Out on Q1’20 Call

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe will present today, June 3, 2020 at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in a virtual format. The presentation will begin at 4:40 p.m. ET and will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spx.com . The accompanying slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the website.



SPX continues to see quarter-to-date performance for Q2 2020 consistent with commentary provided on its Q1 2020 earnings call on April 30, 2020, including an anticipated organic adjusted revenue* decline of approximately 10 percent, partially offset by the benefit of acquisitions completed in the second half of 2019.

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue* in 2019 and over 4,500 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

*Non-GAAP financial measure.

Note: Our non-GAAP financial guidance excludes items, which would be included in our GAAP financial measures that we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance; and are calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of the similarly titled historical non-GAAP measures presented in our financial press releases located in the Investor Relations section of our website. These items include, but are not limited to, acquisition costs, costs associated with dispositions, the results of our South African operations, the results of our Heat Transfer business, and potential non-cash income or expense items associated with changes in market interest rates and actuarial or other data related to our pension and postretirement plans, as the ultimate aggregate amounts associated with these items are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial guidance to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measures is not practicable.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Please read these forward-looking statements in conjunction with the company’s documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent annual reports on Form 10-K. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties identified in those filings, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the pandemic or related government responses on the company’s businesses, the businesses of its customers and vendors, and whether the company’s businesses and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as “essential” operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain of the company’s operations to be halted for some period of time. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current complement of businesses, which is subject to change.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements.

