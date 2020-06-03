Qello Concerts by Stingray and Stingray Karaoke now available on Rogers Ignite TV

/EIN News/ -- Rogers Ignite TV customers can now access hundreds of concert films, and thousands of karaoke tracks



Ignite TV customers will receive a limited time offer with the new services

MONTREAL, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media and technology company, and Rogers Communications, today announced the expansion of their distribution deal to give Rogers Ignite TV TM customers access to Qello Concerts by Stingray and Stingray Karaoke. Music connoisseurs that subscribe to the services will have access to Stingray’s vast music catalogue to watch sold-out performances by music’s biggest headliners or get the party started at home with a rendition of crowd-pleasing hits. Curated especially for music fans to transform their living rooms into an immersive concert experience.

“Stingray is committed to delivering new entertainment platforms for music fans,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Rogers, a key client and longstanding partner from our earliest days. Our shared commitment to evolve and adapt to subscribers’ needs guarantees new levels of growth and success in the industry.”

“We are excited to grow our partnership with Stingray and give Ignite TV customers access to even more curated music content across multiple channels,” said Eric Bruno, SVP – 5G, Content and Connected Home Products. “Music is one of the cornerstones of content on Ignite TV and we are committed to expanding our offerings to include a rich selection for customers to explore and customize to their musical taste.”

Qello Concerts by Stingray brings the world’s largest collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries streamed on-demand right to the TV with hundreds of performances by global stars such as Beyoncé, The Tragically Hip, Maroon 5, Paul McCartney, Queen, Imagine Dragons, The Rolling Stones and many more. For more details, visit stingray.com/qello .

Stingray Karaoke gives Ignite TV subscribers access to thousands of popular songs across genres including Disney, Top 40 hits and curated playlists such as Disco Party and Blazin’ Country to bring families together for a night of entertainment. To learn more, visit stingray.com/karaoke .

Qello Concerts by Stingray and Stingray Karaoke will be available in Free Preview for Ignite TV customers until July 2, 2020 after which each service is $7.99/month. To discover, Ignite TV customers can simply say “Stingray Qello” and “Stingray Karaoke” into their voice remote.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology, sports and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .



