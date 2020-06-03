RiskIQ Announces Investment from National Grid Partners

Strategic Alliance Will Expand Attack Surface Management to New Markets

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ, the world leader in attack surface management, today is pleased to announce an investment from National Grid Partners (NGP), the venture and innovation arm of British multinational utility company National Grid plc. This funding will enable RiskIQ to bring its attack surface management, threat detection, and unique threat hunting capabilities to critical infrastructure industries, which face a host of unique security challenges entering the new decade.



Over 6,000 organizations worldwide, including 30% of the Fortune 500, trust RiskIQ's capabilities for their cybersecurity programs, including vulnerability management, application security, and penetration testing programs. The $15M Series D funding round reflects RiskIQ’s proven ability to enable safe, sustained growth and digital innovation by addressing threats outside the firewall, where 70% of cyber attacks now originate. RiskIQ's existing investors, Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures, joined NGP in the round.

"We view NGP's show of support as an incredible opportunity to help customers in new markets thrive as their attack surfaces expand outside the firewall, especially now amid the COVID-19 pandemic," RiskIQ CEO Lou Manousos said. "Like us, NGP recognizes that operational technology around attack surface management is no longer just nice to have, and is a must for all businesses. We look forward to this collaboration bringing RiskIQ technology, as well as a platform for information sharing and community defense, to this sector."

Mapping the internet for the past decade, RiskIQ has developed unmatched visibility, allowing organizations to accurately discover and inventory their digital attack surface, including IoT assets, third-party code, internet-exposed services, and mobile applications. The company's platform autonomously updates this inventory while simultaneously monitoring it for threats -- a mission-critical cybersecurity operation for critical infrastructure organizations to defend against nation-state cyber adversaries.

"As a staple platform in their core security environment, our cyber threat analysts use RiskIQ regularly to enrich & identify incoming threats," said Lisa Lambert, president of National Grid Partners and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of National Grid. "At NGP, we seek to partner with and invest in high growth companies that are strategic to National Grid. RiskIQ is a category leader in Attack Surface Management, with impressive technology and growth, and we are excited to lead their latest financing round." Director Andre Turenne led the investment for National Grid Partners.

Along with the investment, NGP will be instrumental in providing ongoing strategic and tactical advice and guidance to RiskIQ as the company penetrates deeper into the infrastructure, manufacturing, and utility markets.

"We're thrilled that our market leadership, vision, and substantial financial prospects made a strategic relationship with us attractive," said Manousos. "The investment supports RiskIQ's continued commitment to growth in new markets and illustrates the recognition of our technology.”

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization's digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, security teams, and CISO's, RiskIQ's platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

Visit https://www.riskiq.com or follow us on Twitter . Try RiskIQ Community Edition for free by visiting https://www.riskiq.com/community/

About National Grid Partners

National Grid Partners (NGP) is the venture investment and innovation arm of National Grid plc., one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the world. NGP invests for strategic and financial impact and leads companywide culture transformation efforts. The organization provides a multi-functional approach to building startups, including innovation (new business creation), incubation, corporate venture capital, business development and culture acceleration. NGP is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in Boston, London, and New York. Visit ngpartners.com or follow us on Twitter (@ngpartners_).

© 2020 RiskIQ, Inc. All rights reserved. RiskIQ is a registered trademark of RiskIQ, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Holly Hitchcock

Front Lines Media

805-801-9798

Holly@FrontLines.io