Access Announces Acquisition of Three U.S.-based Records and Information Management Companies

-- Expands presence in Miami, Atlanta and Northern Kentucky --

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately held integrated information management services provider, today announced the completion of three U.S. acquisitions, including International Data Depository (Miami, FL); Off-Site Records Management Inc. (Lexington, KY); and the records storage business of ImageFreeway Inc. (Atlanta, GA).

“We continue to expand geographically in 2020, including the completion of these three strategic acquisitions, broadening our presence in Miami, Atlanta and Northern Kentucky,” said Rob Alston, CEO of Access. “We remain committed to advancing how the world manages information with the very best service worldwide, and continue to pursue and close select strategic acquisitions, even as we work through this pandemic.”

With the acquisition of International Data Depository, Access significantly increases its share of the records storage market in Miami, along with growing its customer base there. The Off-Site Records Management acquisition enables Access to expand its service offerings and geographic reach in Northern Kentucky, while the acquisition of the records storage business of ImageFreeway gives it a greater share of the document storage market in Atlanta.

The Access team is led by CEO Rob Alston and President John Chendo, two veterans of the records management industry. They have built a dynamic and well-respected company based on a strategic acquisition program coupled with a focus on driving organic growth and adding new capabilities through offerings such as CartaHR, CartaDC, and CartaDC Essentials, cloud-based document management solutions that help companies focus on security, compliance and efficiency.

About Access

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

