Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor event:

The William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, the integrated services from Teladoc Health include telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,400 employees, the organization delivers care in 175 countries and in more than 40 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact: Patrick Feeley Vice President, Investor Relations 914-265-7925 pfeeley@teladochealth.com Media Contact: Courtney McLeod Teladoc Health 914-265-6789 cmcleod@teladochealth.com