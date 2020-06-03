The Science of Parenting and Parent-Based Treatment for Childhood Anxiety Disorders - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ --

NEW YORK -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “The Science of Parenting and Parent-Based Treatment for Childhood Anxiety Disorders” on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Eli R. Lebowitz, Ph.D., Yale School of Medicine, Associate Professor, Child Study Center and 2013 Young Investigator Grant recipient, will be the presenter. Anxiety disorders are exceedingly prevalent in children and adolescents. Anxious children rely heavily on their parents for help in coping with anxiety, and parents frequently become entangled in their children’s symptoms through the process of family accommodation. Dr. Lebowitz will review cutting-edge research on neurobiological systems that drive these patterns of interactions between parents and anxious children, including the circuitry and chemistry of the brain. This webinar will introduce SPACE, a novel and efficacious parent-based treatment for childhood anxiety disorders focused on reducing accommodation and increasing supportive responses to childhood anxiety symptoms. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/junewebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

