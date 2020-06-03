/EIN News/ -- CASE Construction Equipment delivers 125 units to Angola’s Ministry of Transport

CNH Industrial’s global construction equipment brand is providing a series of models including Backhoe Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Dozers and Graders.

London, June 3, 2020

CASE Construction Equipment, has recorded one of its largest deliveries for 2020 with an order for 125 units from the Angolan Ministry of Transport. Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the construction sector has begun to see an uptake in activity as governments of countries with a downward trend in contagion enter into their respective next phases, reinstating select construction activities. This has been reflected within CNH Industrial N.V.’s (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) construction equipment business with recent deliveries to customers in Australia, China, Russia and Southeast Asia.

The latest signs of encouragement come from Africa, with this substantial delivery in Angola. The result of a tender won by Redondo y García SA, a key CASE partner in the country, the order consists of a mix of Backhoe Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Dozers and Graders. Aftermarket services tied to this delivery are being supported by local CASE dealer Ivecar SA. Despite the logistical slowdown related to COVID-19, the delivery has been successfully concluded.

Throughout the pandemic crisis, CNH Industrial has continued to support its global dealer network and to maintain aftermarket services. Today, the majority of CNH Industrial’s 67 global plants have reopened. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Company has established a global COVID-19 Safety Protocol throughout its plants and logistics centers, which encompasses 48 different measures and is in compliance with local regulations in all countries in which it operates.

