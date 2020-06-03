Dr. Randall Gibb Shares His Insights On How To Stay Mentally Healthy During The Pandemic
BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coronavirus pandemic has marked one of the most unpredictable and still uncertain times in history. Over 320,000 people have lost their lives to the pandemic. There is a fear that these numbers could double if we are not able to flatten the curve and find a cure.
Dr. Randall Gibb, a Gynecologic Oncologist based in Billings Montana, recently shared his insights with the readers of http://geniusbeauty.com/ on how COVID-19 is not only impacting our physical health but our mental health as well. During this unpredictable time there is a need to understand the full impact this might have on someone already struggling with mental illness. Dr. Gibb shares his insights on how to stay mentally healthy during the pandemic.
Knowing the signs of mental distress such as difficulty sleeping and increased use of alcohol or tobacco are just a few signs to look for. Keeping our minds busy by doing simple everyday tasks can help rescue stress during this time of heightened stress the pandemic is creating as we adjust to the new normal brought on by COVID-19 social distancing.
Dr. Gibb’s suggestions to take breaks from the news and social media, to increase or start an exercise routine to take care of our physical body. In addition it is important to stay connected with friends and family. Social distancing has made it difficult to stay in touch but as Dr. Gibb advises we live in an age of technology making it easier than ever to communicate with others. Take time to relax and unwind from the stress of having to work in a new environment, losing your job or having to take care of aging parents or school age children.
Connect with Dr Randy here: https://drrandallgibb.com/
About Dr. Randall Gibb
Dr. Randall Gibb began his training at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. He has built a distinguished career as a Gynecologic Oncologist and Health Care Administrator. He established himself as the first Gynecologic Oncologist in the state of Montana. Throughout his leadership and strategic planning he has saved thousands of lives. Dr. Gibb also extended his specialty services at clinics across several states by enabling patients to gain access to high quality healthcare.
Dr. Randall Gibb
Dr. Randall Gibb, a Gynecologic Oncologist based in Billings Montana, recently shared his insights with the readers of http://geniusbeauty.com/ on how COVID-19 is not only impacting our physical health but our mental health as well. During this unpredictable time there is a need to understand the full impact this might have on someone already struggling with mental illness. Dr. Gibb shares his insights on how to stay mentally healthy during the pandemic.
Knowing the signs of mental distress such as difficulty sleeping and increased use of alcohol or tobacco are just a few signs to look for. Keeping our minds busy by doing simple everyday tasks can help rescue stress during this time of heightened stress the pandemic is creating as we adjust to the new normal brought on by COVID-19 social distancing.
Dr. Gibb’s suggestions to take breaks from the news and social media, to increase or start an exercise routine to take care of our physical body. In addition it is important to stay connected with friends and family. Social distancing has made it difficult to stay in touch but as Dr. Gibb advises we live in an age of technology making it easier than ever to communicate with others. Take time to relax and unwind from the stress of having to work in a new environment, losing your job or having to take care of aging parents or school age children.
Connect with Dr Randy here: https://drrandallgibb.com/
About Dr. Randall Gibb
Dr. Randall Gibb began his training at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. He has built a distinguished career as a Gynecologic Oncologist and Health Care Administrator. He established himself as the first Gynecologic Oncologist in the state of Montana. Throughout his leadership and strategic planning he has saved thousands of lives. Dr. Gibb also extended his specialty services at clinics across several states by enabling patients to gain access to high quality healthcare.
Dr. Randall Gibb
Gynecologic Oncologist
email us here
+1 406-696-0780