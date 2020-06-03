Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market to reach US$ 4,884.6 Mn at 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%, Rise in Beauty Standards Identified as Major Growth Driver, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Research Report Are ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, Galderma laboratories, Sinclair Pharma, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, DR. Korman, Prollenium Medical Technologies, CANDELA CORPORATION, Suneva Medical, Anika Therapeutics, Inc and other key market players.

The increasing demand for aesthetically improving appearance to match the beauty standards of today is boosting the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market , says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled," Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026". According to the report, the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market is anticipated to reach a valuation worth US$ 4,884.6 Mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 2,680.9 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the wrinkle correction treatment is prognosticated to hold the highest market share in the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market. This is attributable to the fact that wrinkle correction treatment helps in removing facial lines and tightens skin, ensuring the skin to remain at its best for a longer period of time. This, coupled with the minimal risk of allergies associated with dermal fillers for wrinkle correction treatment, will help this segment remain dominant during the forecast period.





Lesser Chances of Adverse Reactions and Assurance of Long Lasting Beauty to Fuel Demand

The global market for hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers has witness remarkable growth in the last couple of years. A major cause of this is the immense rising concerns about maintaining beauty standards in both men and women. The ever-evolving beauty standards have impelled people to opt for treatment to either smoothen the skin texture or correct wrinkles, enhance lips, and other cosmetic procedures to enhance physical appearance.

In addition to that, the assurance of less chances of adverse reactions from these treatment methods has fueled the demand for hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers in the market. This, accompanied by the increase in demand for aesthetics and rise in awareness about hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers, is driving the market globally.

However, the market may face challenges in terms of high cost of dermal filling procedures. Nevertheless, the increase in technology to produce injected fillers for the skin, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of the people have encouraged people to opt for dermal filling procedures. This is presumed to open new growth opportunities for the global market in the long run.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fastest Growing Region with Rising Demand in China

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market to be dominated by North America, with a market value of US$ 1,221.6 Mn in 2018. This is owing to the rising demand for advanced hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers as they contain a natural material that is already present in the human body.

However, the rapidly increasing beauty standards in Asian countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan may flip tables and help Asia Pacific emerge as the dominant region, during the forecast period. Among nations of Asia Pacific, China is anticipated to be leading the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market in terms of growth owing to the increasing number of dermal filling surgeries conducted in the nation.

Furthermore, there are no stringentregulations imposed on dermal fillers or any other beauty treatment methods which further propels their demand in China, and this is predicted to be a major factor helping the market in Asia Pacific to emerge dominant in the coming years.





List of the Key Companies Profiled in the ﻿Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market are:



ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma laboratories

Sinclair Pharma

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

DR. Korman

Prollenium Medical Technologies

CANDELA CORPORATION

Suneva Medical

Anika Therapeutics, Inc





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Number of Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crosslinking Type Monophasic Biphasic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!!





