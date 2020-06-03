Hooker Furniture Provides, Encourages Remote Access to Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MARTINSVILLE, Va., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furniture (Nasdaq-GS:HOFT) announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related recommendations, protocols and orders issued by public health authorities and federal, state and local governments, it will provide remote telephonic access (listen only) to its annual meeting of shareholders on June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company strongly discourages in-person shareholder attendance for shareholders wishing only to listen to the meeting and strongly encourages shareholders who wish to listen to the meeting to utilize the remote, telephonic option.



At the annual meeting, the Company will comply with all federal, state and local guidelines and orders from governmental officials and providing this remote listen-only option will help it in that effort. Commonwealth of Virginia and Company guidelines require masks in public and common spaces; therefore, all attendees will be required to wear masks. Masks will not be provided.

Due to the limitations of the remote listen-only format, only a standard agenda in which votes received on the proposals outlined in its 2020 Proxy statement (filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020) will be discussed and other shareholder questions will not be taken. The Company advises shareholders that they will not be deemed to be “present” for quorum purposes and will not be able to vote their shares, or revoke or change a previously submitted vote, by dialing into the meeting. As a result, the Company strongly urges shareholders to submit their proxies or votes in advance of the Annual Meeting using one of the available methods described in the proxy materials.

Call Details

Shareholders wishing to listen to the meeting may dial either 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 859 3374 7442 and meeting password is 846481. Due to increased conference call volume noted by service providers, the Company encourages call participants to dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

For more information, contact:

Paul A. Huckfeldt, Senior Vice President-Finance and CFO

Hooker Furniture Corporation, 276.666.3949



