MDLink to Launch Coronavirus Screening Tool and Intends to Provide Rapid Test Kits to Tourist

MDLink's Artificial Intelligence Novel Coronavirus Screening Online Platform Will be Free to the Public

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Fla., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 it had signed a letter of intent to acquire 51% of MDLink Limited ("MDLink") a Telemedicine Platform licensed for all CARICOM Countries which include Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts, Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Rhe Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.



With struggling economies and with Caribbean Countries in a rush to start up their economies which tourism making up 15-20 % of their GDP a tool as Mdlink’s Coronovirus Screener could prove to be a useful tool for Cruise ships, Resorts and Airlines. Standard testing techniques still require sophisticated lab equipment and can take hours or days for results, leading these large entities to look at technologies that could rapidly assist. MDLink intends to supply FDA approved COVID-19 rapid test kits to tourists. Users of the COVID-19 A.I. Screening tool will also have access to the rapid test home kits if they are screened into a high vulnerability index category by the MDLink Chatbot.

MDLink “is proud to announce it will be rolling out an artificial intelligence novel coronavirus screening online platform in collaboration with the IDB Lab, for members of the public. Our Covid-19 screening tool will follow CDC guidelines. It’s a screening tool that checks symptoms and directs the user to the right medical facility or to stay home,” MDLink Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Che' Bowen, said. “It will be free to the public and will assist you, if you think you are having coronavirus symptoms and you are not sure. Simply log on to the MDLink platform and speak with a chatbot, an artificial intelligence bot, which will advise you, free of charge, what you should do next.”

Ehave CEO, Ben Kaplan, said, “This tool to screen for Covid-19 provides additional validation for our acquisition of the Company. We plan to utilize MDLink’s telemedicine platform to implement MDLink Mental Help and to take advantage of the growing medical tourism and psychedelic retreats in Jamaica.”

Additional information on MDLink can be found on the Company’s website at https://themdlink.com .

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About MDLink

Founded in 2017 with the mission to improve access to healthcare, MDLink is an innovative medical service that allows patients to connect with the best doctors in the region. MDLink is committed to the belief that access to healthcare is essential to all patients. As a result of this belief, MDLink provides instant access to affordable healthcare at any given place or time by utilizing its proprietary telemedicine platform. A team of skilled professionals provides services in General Practice, Urgent Care, Dermatology and Psychiatry. With more than 10,000+ registered patients, MDLink is the first telemedicine provider to launch a COVID-19 A.I. chatbot in the region. MDLink is a member of the Psychiatric Association of Jamaica. Additional information on MDLink can be found on the Company’s website at https://themdlink.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Media and Investors Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com