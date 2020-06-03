CYTTA Corp Demos Real-Time Underwater Search and Rescue Communications

Live-Streaming Video and Audio Feeds to Remote First Responders, Underwater.

Every day, the Cytta team is demonstrating our technology in the most challenging environments required by our first responders and military, further expanding the wide-ranging capabilities in the field. We have streamed from the south pole, the depths of the oceans, and all the way to the satellites in our skies. Whether it is a remote or dangerous location, marine or amphibious operation, or crowd control in cities around America, Cytta Corp prides itself on the IGAN always being able to provide reliable 2-way video and audio communications with fully interoperable Incident Command capabilities. When paired with our SUPR Stream, video is always available regardless of bandwidth constraints.



“Real-time high-quality video and audio communications are the cornerstone of situational awareness and decision management,” said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “We have now validated our technology in multiple mission-critical environments, and today we’re proud to say we have added a marine and amphibious live streaming communication capability to the dozens of other demonstrated use cases. During these challenging times, we are interacting continuously with our first responder and military partners to ensure that the IGAN and SUPR Systems continue to be modified and adapted to their evolving needs, no matter how difficult the situation or environment.”



The Cytta Corp team ensures our systems are capable of performing in new situations and challenges presented to our first responders and military. The oceans and coastal areas facilitate a majority of global trade, connect borders across the world, and can be isolated from traditional communication networks. By unlocking the IGAN’s ability to participate in rescue, recovery, salvage, and amphibious operations, Cytta Corp now provides concrete solutions to first responders, military and other organizations who are required to perform in ALS (air, land, and sea) and/or time-critical environments..



Check out the Cytta Corp Underwater Demo on YouTube, and, like, subscribe, and share your thoughts with our community on YouTube.com. This provides us with valuable feedback and suggestions, and ensures you receive our ongoing video releases and updates from the Cytta Corp team. If you would like to learn how implementing the IGAN and/or SUPR system can help your team leverage the state-of-the-art communications our current clients are achieving, reach out to info@cytta.com or call for a demo at (855) 511-4426.





About Us



Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, military and their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube



Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements



