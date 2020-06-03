Six Flags Selects Evolv Technology for Touchless, Rapid Park Guest and Employee Entrance Screening

World’s Largest Regional Theme Park Company Using AI-based Evolv Express™ to Enhance Social Distancing and Optimize Safety as Much-loved Entertainment Venues Reopen

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolv Technology , the human security pioneer, today announced that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation , the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, is including Evolv’s AI-based, touchless threat detection system as a key part of the theme park operator’s extensive new safety measures for reopening its parks .



Evolv’s mission is to make the world a safer place to live, work, learn and play. With Bill Gates among its earliest investors, Evolv’s award-winning threat detection systems work at the pace of life to accommodate thousands of people per hour – screening 50 million individuals to date in an expedient, respectful manner while facilitating social distancing. With customers including some of the world’s most iconic brands, Evolv’s systems have prevented more than 5,000 weapons from entering a range of public and private facilities.

Six Flags operates 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The company employs more than 50,000 employees throughout North America and has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks, and unique attractions for 58 years.

Frontier City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will be the first Six Flags park to reopen. The park will operate from June 5-7 at reduced attendance levels in preview mode for Members and Season Pass Holders only. After a short initial reopening phase, Frontier City will gradually increase attendance levels throughout the month and expand to all guests. As part of the reopening process, Six Flags is implementing extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols . These include several new advanced technology systems to protect park guests and employees.

Evolv Express ™ is featured among those new systems and will be used to screen all park guests and employees upon their arrival. Facilitating social distancing while reducing person-to-person interaction through its touchless screening, Evolv Express requires no stopping, no emptying of pockets or removing bags. People simply walk through naturally, alleviating congestion and long lines at the entrances.

Evolv’s Cortex AI™ software platform automatically detects threats and enables real-time image-aided alarms showing guards exactly where the potential threat is on a person or in his or her bag. Doing so greatly reduces the amount of physical contact required between guards/personnel, those being screened and their belongings. Especially important with the COVID-19 health threat, this allows venues to implement a “no-touch” policy, where guards direct people to open their own bags and remove certain items for closer inspection.

“Evolv understands how critical it is for people to feel safe as they go about their daily lives,” said Chief Executive Officer Peter George at Evolv Technology. “In the past, screening has been slow, intrusive, uncomfortable and, all too often, ineffective. It’s time for the days of long lines and archaic, high-touch bag checks to become things of the past. By pairing our vision for how threat detection really should work with our cutting-edge, advanced technology, we are thrilled to help Six Flags provide an even safer, more friendly screening experience for all their guests and employees.”

Notably, because Evolv Express can screen up to 3,600 people per hour – 10 times more than legacy approaches such as metal detectors – organizations can improve the performance of their security teams while reducing labor costs.

Evolv Technology is the leader in human security. The company is dedicated to making the world safer to live, work, learn and play by helping to protect innocent people from mass shootings, terrorist attacks and similar violent acts. The company’s Evolv Express™ has earned industry accolades that include the 2020 Edison Awards™ and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards . A member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, Evolv’s customers include hundreds of top entertainment venues, stadiums, large-scale events, cultural landmarks, corporations, hospitals, schools and airports around the globe. Led by a team of security industry thought leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, the company holds more than 100 patents. Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC (Data Collective), General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital and SineWave Ventures. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com .

