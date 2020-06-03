Sensus Healthcare and David Goldberg, M.D., J.D. to Host a Virtual Program on Dermatology Medical and Legal Issues in the Era of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- June 18 Event is the Third in a Series of Topical Discussions

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that it will host a program titled “Medical-Legal Issues in the Era of COVID-19” on June 18 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is the third in a series of topical discussions Sensus is holding on the Zoom platform for its customers to highlight the views of leading dermatologists on the use of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) and other topics during this global pandemic.

The program will be hosted by Joe Sardano, president and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare, and David Goldberg, M.D., J.D., director of Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of New York and New Jersey. Dr. Goldberg is recognized nationally and internationally for his innovative work with skin lasers, cosmetic dermatology and non-invasive facial and body rejuvenation techniques. A board-certified dermatologist who has been in practice since 1985, he has treated patients and taught doctors throughout the world on the use of these cutting-edge technologies.

“The response to our first two Zoom events was outstanding and we are delighted to facilitate a conversation between our customers on important topics related to dermatology clinics and best practices for patient care, especially now as many regions across the U.S. are starting to open up,” said Mr. Sardano. “In the current environment, more than ever SRT is providing a valuable option for non-melanoma skin cancer as the treatment is very fast – patients are in and out of the clinic in minutes – and there is no risk of infection that may occur with Mohs surgery.

“We expect to continue hosting these programs for the foreseeable future given the positive feedback we have received of their value,” Mr. Sardano added.

Topics for the June 18th program include:

Basic principles of negligence and protecting oneself against medical malpractice in the use of SRT in the COVID-19 era.

Office employment issues during COVID-19. ​

Use of telemedicine in general and specifically for SRT patients, including a focus on telemedicine billing and avoiding an audit.

Advance registration for this event is required. To register, please use the following link . A replay of the program will be posted the company’s website a few days after the program.

About Dr. David Goldberg

Dr. Goldberg earned his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine, and completed his dermatology residency and dermatologic surgical fellowship at New York University Medical Center. Dr. Goldberg has served as President and Chairman of both the Ethics and International Committees of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS). Dr. Goldberg was the first-ever recipient of the ASLMS Leon Goldman Award, named after the founder of laser medicine. He is past Chair of the Ethics Committee of both the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of ASDS and ISDS, and was recently elected to the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Dermatology, and Secretary to the Board of Directors of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Dr. Goldberg is a Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Director of Laser Research of New York's Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He serves as Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Chief of Dermatologic Surgery at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, and has published over 125 peer-reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Goldberg has authored books on Laser Hair Removal; Ablative and Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation; Photodamaged Skin; Complications in Cutaneous Laser Surgery; and, most recently, Dermal Fillers in Dermatology. Dr. Goldberg has performed pivotal research studies in the areas of laser hair removal, non-ablative skin treatments, dermal fillers, and new botulinum toxins. He is on the editorial boards of the Lasers in Surgery and Medicine and Dermatologic Surgery, and is currently Senior Chief-Editor of the Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy. Additionally, Dr. Goldberg is an attorney: having graduated from New York's Fordham University School of Law, where he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law, and teaches a course entitled "Advances in Health Care Law."

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura™ modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting™ to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

