JBS USA Shares 2019 Sustainability Achievements and Progress Toward 2020 Goals

Company meets or exceeds water, energy and animal welfare goals

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA, a U.S.-based global food company and the majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC], today announced the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report and progress toward 2020 sustainability targets. The report transparently details the company’s sustainability actions across its global operations in North America, the UK, Continental Europe, Australia and New Zealand.



“Despite the uncertainties of today, our commitment to produce food sustainably at JBS USA and Pilgrim’s has not changed and is more important than ever,” said Kim Stackhouse, Ph.D., JBS USA Sustainability Director. “As a food company focused on improving lives through nutrition, we are humbled by our team’s accomplishments in 2019 to responsibly provide food for families around the world, while reducing our footprint and holding ourselves to high ethical standards. As we look toward the future, we will continue to build on our progress to ensure we sustainably meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

In 2019, JBS USA had an 18 percent improvement in its safety index year over year, compared to the goal of 10 percent; a 10 percent reduction in water use intensity, meeting the goal of 10 percent; a 17 percent reduction in electricity use intensity, exceeding the goal of 12 percent; a 17 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity, compared to the goal of 20 percent; and a 16 percent reduction in natural gas use intensity, compared to the goal of 20 percent. The company is also on track to achieve a 90 percent or better on the JBS USA Animal Health and Welfare Scorecard and on track to achieve 100 percent vendor agreement with its Supplier Code of Business Ethics and Conduct.

“The JBS USA 2019 Sustainability Report details our economic, social and environmental progress and the important role that our team members, farmer and rancher partners, customers and shareholders serve on our ongoing journey to being the best,” Stackhouse said. “As a global provider of food, we have a great responsibility and opportunity to make a real difference now and for generations to come.”

Key achievements in 2019 included:

Team Members: Provided more than 363,000 hours of leadership training and development, and trained more than 11,000 frontline supervisors through the People First Program

Environment: Achieved a 5 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity from 2018-2019

Animal Care: Participated in third-party animal handling audits at all production facilities, and a 98-100 percent score was achieved on external animal welfare audits

Suppliers: Partnered with more than 56,000 livestock and poultry farmers and ranchers, providing payments of nearly $20 billion from 2018-2019

To learn more, the 2019 JBS USA Sustainability Report is available online at http://sustainability.jbssa.com .

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods.

Media Contact:

Nikki Richardson

Corporate Communications

nikki.richardson@jbssa.com

970.506.8028