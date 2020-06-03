Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alimera to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Summer Investor Summit

Corporate presentation and live webcast scheduled for June 9, 2020 at 3:55 pm ET

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, today announced that Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer will give a corporate presentation at the June 2020 Virtual Summer Investor Summit taking place online from June 9- 12, 2020.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:55 pm ET, followed by a live Q&A session with registered investors and other conference attendees. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35019. Mr. Eiswirth will be available for one-on-one meetings online as well. Interested investors may request a meeting time by emailing laura@investorsummitgroup.com.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people globally. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For investor inquiries: For media inquiries:
Scott Gordon Jules Abraham
for Alimera Sciences for Alimera Sciences
scottg@coreir.com julesa@coreir.com 

