Travel Advisory UPDATE: Overnight Closures of Portions of Route 6 in Providence Needed for Woonasquatucket River Bridge Work

On Tuesday, December 3 from midnight to 5 a.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close Route 6 West at the Hartford Avenue exit in Providence. Motorists will need to detour using the Hartford Avenue off-ramp to Killingly Street and then back onto Route 6.

On Wednesday, December 4 from midnight to 5 a.m., the Department is scheduled to close Route 6 East at the Killingly Street exit in Providence with all traffic detouring to Hartford Avenue, and then back onto Route 6.

These temporary closures are needed to safely remove bridge beams at the $10.8 million Woonasquatucket River Bridge project. RIDOT chose these closure times because traffic volumes are very low. While motorists can expect travel delays, RIDOT does not expect significant congestion during the overnight closures.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Woonasquatucket River Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.