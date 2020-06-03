Mike Royer Appointed as ARA's New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, NM, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Royer has been selected as ARA’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, following the upcoming retirement of Jeff Wilkins. He was selected after a rigorous five-month selection process and board approval.

Royer has served as Vice President of Finance for the L-3 Communications Services Group, CFO for SENTEL Corporation, as well as CFO for several small and mid-size GovCon companies. He brings years of finance and management experience, serving as a senior financial and operations professional, along with his expertise managing multimillion-dollar finance, accounting, contract, and operations to create value across the board.

Wilkins will be working with Royer over the next several months to support the transition, as well as continue to provide ARA with financial strategy and analysis.

Wilkins joined ARA in 2007 and has seen ARA through truly transformative times, not the least of which are ARA becoming designated as a major contractor by the Department of Defense, wherein Wilkins lead ARA through the required redesigns and upgrades to ARA’s business systems. He was also pivotal in ARA’s conversion to a 100 percent ESOP owned S corporation.

Additionally, Wilkins has helped ARA immeasurably in developing the needed rate structures and business organization that, today, enables ARA to compete on large opportunities. And, of course, he has helped ARA through numerous acquisitions, leading valuation analysis, due diligence, negotiation of purchase agreements, and integration of business systems.

“I will certainly miss Jeff’s counsel on all of ARA’s strategic initiative investments and on business arrangements we’ve engaged in over the years,” said CEO Rob Sues. “I also look forward to working with Mike going forward, as we continue to grow and strengthen ARA.”

For more information regarding ARA's Leadership, visit https://www.ara.com/history-and-leadership.

