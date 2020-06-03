REMINDER - KP Tissue Announces its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (EST). In the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the Corporation has decided to hold the meeting in a virtual-only format which will be conducted via live webcast online at http://web.lumiagm.com/297479061.



For shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend, the presentation material will also be available on the web site www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P., which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.8% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.





INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com

