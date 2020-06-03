Monro, Inc. To Present At The Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Brett Ponton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth Virtual Conference. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM ET. A live webcast of the virtual event will be available via the “Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (corporate.monro.com) and will be archived for at least two weeks.



About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,278 Company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

