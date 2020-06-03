Applied Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, announced today that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Webcast information for this event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Applied Therapeutics website at www.appliedtherapeutics.com. A replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

Investors:
Maeve Conneighton
(212) 600-1902 or
appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:
Gleb Sagitov
media@appliedtherapeutics.com

