HqO Launches Suite of Features to Facilitate Return to Work

HqOS operating system prioritizes tenant safety and comfort with new technology

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO, the tenant experience platform for commercial office buildings, announced today an array of features to facilitate a safe and seamless return to the office. Landlords seeking technology to help their tenants safely return to work in the “new normal” can now take advantage of HqO’s operating system, which facilitates solutions in the key focus areas of communications, safety, logistics and health.



“As COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen in states across the country, landlords need technology now more than ever,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO and co-founder of HqO. “There are new requirements and precautions to manage. The more landlords and property managers can do to facilitate a safe return to work for their tenants, the more comfortable those tenants will be to return to their workplaces.”

HqO’s tenant app features a suite of cutting-edge features, all designed to improve communication, increase safety, facilitate seamless logistical planning, and promote good health:

Communications Deliver relevant safety communications via push notifications Publish cleaning schedules and updates Manage and sign documents

Safety Regulate building and office-specific capacity, including contact tracing Facilitate contactless building access Digitally manage visitor registration

Logistics Engage with local retail through contactless food delivery Manage work orders, including requests for cleaning and safety issues

Health Provide sanitation station information Promote telemedicine options Advance digital wellness programs



The capacity manager tool is a native technology designed to help office managers control how many employees can come into a space with capacity restrictions, ensuring that social distancing and safety regulations are met. Tenants simply use their app to request the days and times they’d like to come in and receive a notification when their office manager has accepted or declined their request. The tool can also dynamically contact trace in the event of a COVID-19 incident.



The HqOS marketplace will allow for seamless integrations with partners across the spectrum of the above categories. Building amenity providers such as Soloinsight (visitor management), TransitScreen (commute management), EXOS (digital wellness programs), Angus Systems (work order and building management), Ritual (food ordering and retail), Traction Guest (visitor management), Proxy (touchless access), LiveSafe (safety and security communications), Fitspot (digital wellness programs), Proxyclick (visitor management), Lifestance Health (online therapy and psychiatry appointments) and Openpath (access control) are just some of HqO’s many partners in safe return to work planning.

