HEXO launches new Tsunami 30 g flower format exclusively to medical clients

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is proud to launch new 30 gram medical flower format for its popular high-THC strain Tsunami under HEXO medical cannabis.



HEXO has been dedicated to providing Canadian clients high quality medical cannabis since 2015. A year ago, the Company updated its medical packaging to comply with the Cannabis Regulations, resulting in smaller product formats. HEXO is proud to launch a new 30 g format offered in a resealable, odour-proof and child-resistant pouch.

“We know our medical clients have been waiting for this opportunity to purchase a higher volume of cannabis without excess packaging,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. "Our Tsunami flower benefits from enhanced humidity controls for maximum freshness and to promote ideal bud density.”

The move to a larger format and a new type of packaging is an important step on HEXO’s sustainability journey and provides medical clients with a more discreet option for high volume orders.

“At HEXO, we have a long history of medical cannabis. We offer our clients free shipping and absorb the federal excise tax on their behalf,” added St-Louis. “This product is being offered exclusively to medical clients and we look forward to continuing to roll out additional strains in this format soon.”

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

