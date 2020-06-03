Resonant Inc. to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

/EIN News/ -- GOLETA, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. ET.



Management plans to provide a business update and industry overview focusing on the company’s strategy within its served mobile market and emerging target non-mobile market, in particular giving an update on Resonant’s efforts to bring its industry-leading XBAR® technology to the non-mobile RF filter marketplace. Filters based on XBAR technology address the wide bandwidth, high frequency requirements of new 5G and WiFi devices in both mobile and non-mobile applications.

Resonant is the only company combining an industry leading software design suite (ISN®), a Filter IP Standard Library, and an IP licensing business model, to meet the rapidly changing needs of the RF filter market.

Resonant management will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 10th and is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat as follows:

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 10th

Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on the company website at https://ir.resonant.com/events.

Investors are encouraged to also check out the company’s recently published whitepaper, “High Frequency Resonator is Foundation for High Throughput 5G Services – And Much More,” which can be found on the company website at https://www.resonant.com/resources/white-papers.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com .

Resonant uses its website ( https://www.resonant.com ) and LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/ ) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant’s ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for less cost and less time than traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

